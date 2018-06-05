NIGHT OF MAYHEM IN SHEFFIELD: Everything we know so far

Sheffield suffered another night of violence with two people attacked and gunshots fired at a house on Monday.

Here is everything we know about the night of mayhem so far:

Wostenholm Road, Sheffield.

8.30pm

A silver Ford Focus pulls up outside Paddy Power bookmakers on London Road and before two men exit the vehicle, and the car passenger enters the bookmakers.

The driver then goes to the door of the shop, before the two men seen to enter shortly before come running out.

The driver and the passenger of the car return to the vehicle drive off, while the third man runs back down the road in the direction he came.

The entire incident lasted less than 30 seconds.

A 31-year-old man was left with a serious facial injury and an eyewitness claimed the attack involved an axe.

One business owner on London Road said he might move out of the area following the rise in violence.

11.45pm

A gun was fired at a house in Wostenholm Road, Nether Edge.

One resident said she too wanted to move out of Sheffield following the incident.

12.45am

A man was assaulted at Adnan's takeaway on the corner of West Street and Rockingham Street in the city centre.

The takeaway's windows were all damaged as violence flared and the man who was attacked left the scene before police officers arrived.

Detectives investigating the incidents believe all three were connected and they want to trace the man assaulted at Adnan's 'to ensure his welfare'.

Det Insp Graham Bulmer said: "Since last night we have been working hard to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and identify those involved.

"At this time we do believe that the three incidents are linked and involved the same people and as such we are treating them as targeted.

"I’d like to reassure you that we have officers dedicated to this investigation who are working hard to apprehend those involved."

He added: "What I would like to ask is that anyone who was on or around either London Road, Wostenholm Road or West Street last night and into the early hours of this morning and saw anything they think could help to get in touch with us.

"Both London Road and West Street are busy areas, particularly at those times, so if you think you saw something that could assist the investigation please contact us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 691 of June 4.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.