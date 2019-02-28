A huge nationwide pro-Brexit march led by Nigel Farage is to visit Doncaster.

The Leave Means Leave campaign have announced details of a nationwide march from Sunderland to London which will arrive in the capital on March 29 – the day Britain is due to leave the EU.

Nigel Farage is to bring a Brexit protest march to Doncaster. (Photo: Ross Parry).

A spokesman for Leave Means Leave said the march would allow “Brexiteers the chance to voice their deep disappointment at the ongoing betrayal of the referendum result.”

The march will take place between March 16 and 29 with former UKIP leader Mr Farage playing a key role.

The ‘March To Leave’ will campaign under the slogan ‘Brexit Betrayal’ and will be led by Mr Farage, Leave Means Leave founder Richard Tice and chairman John Longworth.

Mr Farage said: “The Westminster elite are in the process of betraying the British people over Brexit. All of us who want Britain to be a great country once again accept that we must be prepared to stand up for what we believe in and fight for our independence.”

The aim is to have a core group of marchers on each leg of the route which will start in Sunderland and finish in a mass rally at Parliament Square on 29 March – Brexit day.

A spokesman said: “This peaceful protest is planned to show the level of popular dissatisfaction, especially outside of London, with the way the Westminster elite are betraying the will of the people over Brexit.

“The UK has a long history of successful popular protests, where the establishment have been forced to deliver much-needed reform by widespread protests.”

Leave Means Leave founder and vice-Chairman Richard Tice said: “Over 17 million people voted Leave in the EU referendum, many for the first time, in the greatest democratic exercise in the history of our nation.

“Failing to deliver a true Brexit will permanently damage the British people’s faith in democracy. The mood of the country is increasingly ‘Let’s go WTO – let’s save £39bn’.

John Longworth, Chairman of Leave Means Leave, added: “The Westminster elite has had over two years to implement Brexit and instead has done everything in its power to prevent it.

“Despite 52% of voters choosing Brexit, only 24% of current UK MPs voted to leave. An extension of Article 50, thereby kicking the can further down the road, is completely unacceptable.”

The march will start on Saturday 16 March in Sunderland, the first city to return a leave vote, and will travel the length of the country over 14 days going through towns such as Hartlepool, Pontefract, Doncaster and Wellingborough.

The march will culminate in a big rally in Parliament Square, Westminster on Friday 29 March.

The march will arrive in Doncaster from Nostell near Wakefield on March 21 and then will travel from Wadworth to Worksop on March 22.

Doncaster voted by 69% to 31% in favour of leaving the European Union – the highest leave vote in Yorkshire and one of the highest in Northern England.