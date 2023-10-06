Patients are being urged to have their say

Three public meetings are to be held this month over plans to combine two GP practices into one building.

The proposal is to move Primary Care Sheffield (PCS) City and PCS Mulberry into the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Church Street.

NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (SYICB) has invited patients from the two practices to attend public meetings at Sheffield Cathedral on three dates: October 17 from 2-4pm, October 19 from 12-2pm and October 25 from 4-6pm.

Dr Zak McMurray, Medical Director for Sheffield, NHS SYICB, said: "We have a once in a generation opportunity to improve healthcare for people in Sheffield.

"£37m in government funding is available to transform general practice across the city. Most of this money is being used to build new health centres in some of the areas that need them most, bringing together GP and other services all under one roof."

The proposed new location, which is within 300 metres of the current practice sites and has bus and tram stops directly outside, would be renovated and remodelled.

If the proposals went ahead, all patients would continue to be registered with their current practice.

Dr Murray added: "Before we make any decisions, we want to know what our patients think so I would encourage you to come along to one of the meetings to find out more and feedback your views. We would also be grateful if you could complete the consultation survey if you haven’t already done so."

NHS SYICB believes that new health centres would allow them to do more for patients on one site and protect the future of general practice.

Some of Sheffield’s GP practices are based in old buildings, many of which are too small to deliver the best possible healthcare

The Care Board first launched the consultation in July 2023.