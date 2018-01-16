NHS governor can't get mental health appointment in Sheffield despite diagnosis of suicidal thoughts

An NHS governor has spoken of his despair as he continues to wait for a mental health assessment in Sheffield despite a diagnosis of suicidal ideations.

Michael Warner, aged 59, sits on the board of governors at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, but he's been waiting over three months to be assessed by a consultant psychiatrist.

Mr Warner had a breakdown in Manchester and was promptly diagnosed with thoughts about taking his own life back in October. The Manchester mental health team sent a fax to Sheffield Health and Social Care Trust outlining his condition.

But a few weeks later, Sheffield Health and Social Care Trust refused to give Michael and appointment.

They said in a contradictory letter to Mr Warner's GP that there were 'no specific issues' in terms of his risk of suicidality but that he has a 'generalised despondency and apathy towards being alive'.

The 59-year-old has said he's had to check himself into a private hospital in London during his wait at his 'lowest point' because 'no one in Sheffield will help him'.

Mr Warner also claimed he was told by consultant's secretary within the Trust that they had only employed one consultant psychiatrist when the budget allows for three.

He said: "It's been a complete nightmare - mental health services across Sheffield are completely inadequate in it's modern form . I'm only just one case and I'm sure I'm not the only one.

"What is the difference between suicidal ideations and an apathy towards being alive? They're both the same thing yet one is worth to be seen by a consultant and the other doesn't according to Sheffield. How can they even say that when I haven't been properly assessed?

"I've had to ring the out of hours team seven times during this period and this wouldn't have to happen if I had been assessed. "

Mr Warner has lodged several complaints with the Trust and Sheffield NHS Clinical Commissioning Group and is awaiting a response.

A Trust spokesman said there are 'three consultant psychiatrists currently working in the south west of the city' in addition to 'medical students and junior doctors'.

Michelle Fearon, director of operations and transformation at SHSC, said “While we are unable to comment on individual cases we have been working hard over the past few years to make improvements to the accessibility and availability of adult community mental health services. I can advise that all referrals are risk assessed and triaged and that appropriate action is taken. These actions are dependent on individual circumstances and presentation and will be tailored to the assessed needs of each referral.

“Last month we launched a new single point of access (SPA) 24 hour service which provides responsive and accessible out-of-hours care for people in crisis 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. When someone feels unsafe, at risk or unable to cope without professional advice, trained mental health advisors and clinicians will work with people to enable them to manage their difficulties. The SPA also ensures that all referrals from GPs, carers and other statutory and third sector referrals are processed and responded to in a timely way, following a robust clinical triage process.

“The SPA is a significant part of our aim to provide care to people as close to home as possible. The SPA will improve access and mean that people can get the help they need, when they need it, supporting them to recover at home with friends and family nearby and avoiding the need for hospital admission.

“We have also just launched a new Emotional Wellbeing Service which delivers routine assessment and short term interventions providing a 'bridge' between primary and secondary care mental health services. This will mean we are able to provide more advice and support to people, improving their mental health and wellbeing."