It can be hard to find a dentist accepting new NHS patients these days.

Nearly two fifths of children in England were not seen by an NHS dentist last year, recent figures showed, while more than half of adults have not been seen by an NHS dentist in the past two years.

The NHS website lists dentists near you and whether they are accepting new NHS patients.

We searched for dentists in Sheffield and below are the 16 which came up as accepting new NHS patients, as of February 9, 2024. Some are accepting adults and children, while others are only accepting children aged 17 or under.

We have not included practices which are listed as only taking new NHS patients for specialist dental care by referral.

For those dentists which are taking on new NHS patients we have looked at their average rating out of five stars on Google reviews.

Below is the full list.

1 . Thompson & Thomas Thompson & Thomas dentists, at 76 Langsett Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield S6 2UB, is accepting new NHS patients, including adults, children and adults entitled to free dental care. It has an average rating of 5.0 stars from 11 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . School Road Dental Surgery School Road Dental Surgery, at 257 School Road, Crookes, Sheffield S10 1GQ, is accepting new NHS patients, including adults, children and adults who are entitled to free dental care. It has an average rating of 4.9 stars from 949 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Sharrow Vale Dental Care Sharrow Vale Dental Care, at 262 Sharrow Vale Road, Hunters Bar, Sheffield S11 8ZH, is accepting new NHS patients, but only children aged 17 and under. It has an average rating of 4.9 stars from 629 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Ridgeway Dental Practice Ridgeway Dental Practice, at 80 Ridgeway Road, Gleadless, Sheffield S12 2SX, is accepting new NHS patients, but only children aged 17 and under. It has an average rating of 4.9 stars from 371 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales