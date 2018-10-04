It seems that holidays are coming at Meadowhall after Next unveiled a Christmas Tree at their store, 12 weeks before the big date.

Christmas decorations in stores are nothing new and many retailers will already be planning this year’s festive decorations.

Next at Meadowhall have their Christmas tree up - Credit: @J_BELLAMY_19

But, Next at Meadowhall have gone one step further by putting a huge Christmas tree up in their display window.

Despite it being the beginning of October, Next have unveiled the festive tree along with mannequins appropriately dressed for the occasion.

One frustrated customer tweeted: “@nextofficial Meadowhall has a CHRISTMAS TREE!!!! It’s the 3rd of October guys... have a word.”

Christmas decorations going up in October is nothing new, despite Halloween and Bonfire Night both coming before the holiday in the calendar.

Last year, Meadowhall put its first official decorations up inside the shopping centre at the end of October with the giant musical Christmas tree put up at the start of November.

After last year’s success, Meadowhall Christmas Live will be returning on November 8 but no details of any artists performing have been released yet.

So, is it too early to put up a Christmas tree? Have your say in the comments.