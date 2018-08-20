Next phase of Supertram track replacement works due to get underway

Supertram track replacement works in Sheffield will move to Gleadless Townend and Halfway later this month as the ongoing scheme across the city continues.

Works will be carried out between Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, September 2 and then be completed over the weekend of September 8 and 9.

The company are replacing tracks as part of a three-year programme of works across Sheffield.

Tim Taylor, South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive's director of customer services, said: "We’ll carry on working with our partner Stagecoach Supertram to keep our customers informed of any disruptions and to keep them moving while the works are in place.

"We're getting closer to the end of this year’s works and would like to thank our passengers for their patience. We’re on track to complete the final phase by Friday, September 14, and that will be it for 2018.”

During the works in Area 4, purple route will operate a service between Meadowhall/Cathedral and Gleadless Townend on Sundays only.

To minimise disruption to passengers, the P4 replacement buses will operate between Gleadless Townend (Manor Top at the weekends) and Herdings Park, serving Herdings/Leighton Road and Herdings Park tram stops, which will be temporarily closed.

Blue route services will run between Malin Bridge and Gleadless Townend, where they will terminate.

The B4 replacement buses will operate between Gleadless Townend and Halfway, serving White Lane, Birley Lane, Birley Moore Road, Hackenthorpe, Donetsk Way, Moss Way, Crystal Peaks, Beighton/Drajehouse Lane, Waterthorpe, Westfield and Halfway tram stops, which will also be temporarily closed.

Halfway Park and Ride will remain open during the period, and parking will be free while the works last - customers will just need to buy their tram ticket when they board. Customers are advised to plan ahead, as journey times may be affected.

Tram-only and Park and Ride tickets will be accepted on P4 and B4 services for the duration of the works. Passengers can buy their tickets on a tram or a replacement bus.

The Yellow route will run normally between Meadowhall and Middlewood during the works.