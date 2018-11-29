Next on shortlist for the Shop Sheffield awards in the Clothing and Fashion and Vintage and Recycled categories  

Here are the next six shortlisted businesses for our Shop Sheffield awards. The final decision on the winners will be made by an expert panel of judges (and I’m glad it won’t be me because it was hard enough to choose the shortlist). I hope you will be pleased with the shortlist we have chosen. Each and every one of these businesses is highly commended in their field and promotes all that is great about our city as they produce things which are locally made. A big thank you also to the three award sponsors, The Moor, The Moor Market and Crystal Peaks Market. I hope that these awards are encouraging you to think about shopping locally, particularly as we head in to peak festive shopping season. Your purchases will delight the recipient of the gift you buy, and the retailer who made it.

Here are the profiles of the top three contenders for the Clothing and Fashion and Vintage and Recycled categories.

The Syd a nd Mallory clothes shop in The Forum on Division Street. Owners Kirsteen Hardie, left, and Lucy Newell

Clothing and Fashion

Syd and Mallory's Emporium

Syd and Mallory's is an independent label made which has been made in the city centre since 2006.

Items of clothing, which are designed around an edgy and punk style, are made using handmade items and handprinted fabrics.

Tristan Brokenshire, of Mooch Vintage, Division Street, with some of the shops stock.

Designers clash modern styles with vintage fabrics and vintage styles with modern fabrics to create truly unique clothes for their customers.

They are influenced by film, music and popular culture, and also follow current catwalk trends to create different, but wearable fashion.

Syd and Mallory's Emporium: 158 Devonshire Street

B Biscuit

B Biscuit, Sheffield.

B Biscuit is a boutique offering clothes for babies and toddlers, up to 2, and children aged up to eight.

Shoppers will find ranges of clothes from UK and Scandinavian designers, including some based in Sheffield, as well as some truly unique products from small start up brands.

Many of the clothes for sale, which includes romper suits, dresses, leggings and T-Shirts, are made from organic cotton.

There’s also a selection of traditional wooden toys, children's jewellery, accessories, nursery art and cards for sale.

Jane Grant, owner of The Front Parlour vintage shop on Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield.

There is a small second hand clothing rail at the back of the shop so carers can pass along some of their best items.

B Biscuit: 77 Junction Road, Hunter’s Bar

One Hundred Stars

One Hundred Stars is a clothing brand run by two sisters, Rona and Heather, and inspired by travels around the world.

The brand offers customers a range of screen printed scarves, gowns, kimonos, pyjama sets and more. The items are made up of a combination of soft, natural, lightweight and flowing fabrics and the designs include vintage maps, graphic prints and on trend botanical patterns.

All pieces are designed in their Sheffield based studio. Craftsmanship is key for the pair and they ensure that they are supporting traditional skills by using techniques such as hand dying and screen printing.

Rona Stevenson at Within Reason on Devonshire Street in Sheffield with a robe worn by Nigella Lawson on her latest TV programme

The brand is stocked in the sisters’ Sheffield shop, Within Reason.

One Hundred Stars: Beehive Works, Milton Street

Vintage and Recycled

Mooch Vintage

Mooch Vintage offers its retro-loving customers a wide range of products spanning a number of eras - everything from 1940s dresses to 1990s sports tops.

Unlike other vintage shops, each staff member specialises in one era, meaning customers get detailed information for their clothes and style, and all items for sale are hand-picked and unique.

The shop provides clothing for men and women of all ages, and the items for sale come from all over the world.

Mooch Vintage provides a friendly environment to experiment with hundreds of clothes and decide exactly what you want your style to be.

Mooch Vintage: 76 Division Street

The Front Parlour

The Front Parlour has been part of Sheffield’s shopping scene for almost 40 years, and has always been family run.

The shop was opened in 1979, and has stood on Sharrow Vale Road ever since.

To begin with, the shop sold glassware, but by 1980 then owner, the late Betty Nash, branched out into selling vintage clothing and collectable items – and found that her customers loved it.

The store is now run by Betty’s daughter, Jane Grant, who buys everything she sells in the store from local people. They either bring things to her to buy over the counter, or she will go to their homes to buy items.

The Front Parlour: 300 Sharrow Vale Road, Hunter’s Bar

The Old Coach House

The Old Coach House is a hamlet of vintage shops based on Abbeydale Road.

The shops, Ruffles and Lace, Peggy B’s and Abbeydale Carpets, sell a mixture of vintage inspired clothing, antiques, vintage retro, cards, gifts, handmade crafts, quality carpets, flooring and pet supplies.

There’s something for every customer.

Ruffles and Lace sells Vintage re-production clothes and petticoats in a range of sizes, and an alteration service is also on offer.

Peggy B’s sells a variety of gifts, plants and flowers. Abbeydale Carpets sells a range of flooring including carpets, vinyls and laminates, catering for all budgets and tastes.

The Old Coach House: 635 to 639 Abbeydale Road