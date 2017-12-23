Next announces its famous sale will start EARLY for the first time ever on Christmas Eve

Have your say

The Boxing Day sales are a huge part of Christmas and Next is a huge part of that.

For years, shoppers have queued patiently, and others impatiently, from 4am for Next to start their 'Big' Boxing Day sale.

But this year, it will be slightly different.

Next have announced they will start their sale early from 3pm on Christmas Eve.

However, this will only be applicable to online sales with the normal sale starting, as usual, on Boxing Day.

Eager customers will now have the chance to pick up sale items, some at an incredible 50-70 per cent off, two days early.

For anyone who doesn't fancy trawling online for deals, the stores will still be opening early as normal in Sheffield.

Next's Fargate store will open their doors at 7am on Boxing Day while its Meadowhall store will be opening an hour earlier at 6am.