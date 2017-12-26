Woman held after man's body found in Doncaster

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a man's body.

South Yorkshire Police said the body was found at a flat in Low Road, in the Balby area of Doncaster on Tuesday.

A force spokesman said: " Ambulance staff contacted officers at around 12.20pm and the death is being treated as suspicious.

"A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

"Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 321 of 26 December."

