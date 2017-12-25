Woman, 27, arrested over murder of man in Barnsley

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a house in Barnsley.

Police were called to the property in Mayfield Crescent, Worsbrough, at around 9.40am on Christmas Day.

Ambulance staff had already been called to the address where the 30-year-old's body was found.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At this time, the cause of death is not known and a forensic post-mortem is expected to be carried out later this evening.

"A 27-year-old woman who was also at the property has been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in police custody."

Officers remained in the area and were investigating the exact circumstances of the man's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

