Two men in court over 'Christmas terror attack plot'

Two men held by police investigating a suspected Christmas attack plot are to appear in court charged with terrorism offences.

Andi Sami Star, 31, from Chesterfield, and Farhad Salah, 22, from Sheffield have been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

They are to appear by video-link before London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The pair were among four men arrested in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire on December 19.

West Yorkshire Police said a 36-year-old man from Burngreave in Sheffield remains in custody, while a 41-year-old from Meersbrook in Sheffield was released on Saturday.

The arrests followed an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East which was backed by Derbyshire Constabulary and South Yorkshire Police.

