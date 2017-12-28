Two men charged over 'Christmas terror attack plot'

Two men have been charged with terrorism offences by police who had been investigating a suspected Christmas attack plot.

Andi Sami Star, 31, from Chesterfield, and a 22-year-old man from Sheffield have been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, West Yorkshire Police said.

They are to appear by video-link before London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The pair were among four men arrested in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire on December 19.

West Yorkshire Police said a 36-year-old man from Burngreave in Sheffield remains in custody, while a 41-year-old from Meersbrook in Sheffield was released on Saturday.

The arrests followed an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and backed by Derbyshire Constabulary and South Yorkshire Police.

