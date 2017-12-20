Police watchdog probe after pursued motorist crashes and dies

The police watchdog is investigating after a motorist being pursued by police crashed and died.

The pursuit started after the driver, in a silver Audi A4, ignored police requests to pull over on Stoney Ridge Road in Bradford early on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The motorist, a man in his thirties, was followed to the junction of the M62 and M606, where h e crashed into a barrier.

The force said he died at the scene and his family have been informed.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission, which has sent investigators to the scene.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.