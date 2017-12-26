Police release woman in Barnsley murder probe

A woman arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a house in Barnsley has been released under investigation, officers have said.

Police were called to the property in Mayfield Crescent, Worsbrough, at around 9.40am on Christmas Day, and found the body of 30-year-old Stuart Tollan.

Ambulance staff had already been called to the address, South Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesman said that a 27-year-old woman who was arrested at the property on suspicion of murder has now been released under investigation.

The cause of Mr Tollan's death has not yet been released.

Police said anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 262 of 25 December 2017. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

