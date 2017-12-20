Police probe deaths of man and woman after house fire

The deaths of a man and a woman following a fire are being treated as "unexplained".

Their bodies were found inside a house in Smith Crescent in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, after police were called at around 6pm on Monday over concerns for their safety.

A blaze at the property was already out when fire crews arrived at the scene at 7.30pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A scene remains in place as officers continue their inquiries. At this time, the deaths are being treated as unexplained."

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: " A fire investigation officer is attending the scene today to look into the circumstances around the fire."

