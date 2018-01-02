Police investigating alleged terror attack plot release man without charge

A man who was arrested over an alleged terror attack plot has been released without charge.

The 36 year-old, of Burngreave, Sheffield, was among four men who were arrested in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire on December 19 as part of an investigation by the Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) unit.

A West Yorkshire police spokesman said: "We would like to reassure the public that public safety remains our priority at all times.

"Extensive enquiries have satisfied the investigation that there are no grounds to charge him with any offences.

"South Yorkshire Police and Derbyshire Police continue to work closely with their partners and communities to reassure local people and protect the public."

A 21-year-old man, from the Fir Vale area of Sheffield, who was arrested on December 29, is still in custody.

Two of the men arrested on December 19 - Chesterfield fish-and-chip shop owner Andy Star, 31, and Farhad Salah, 22, from Sheffield - have been charged with one count of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

The men, both Kurdish Iraqis, are due to appear at the Old Bailey in London on January 19.

A 41-year-old man from Meersbrook in Sheffield, who was also arrested on December 19, was released on December 23.

