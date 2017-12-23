PM congratulates Tory MPs ahead of Christmas wedding

Theresa May has congratulated two Tory MPs on their forthcoming Christmas wedding, during the last Prime Minister's Questions of 2017.

Speaker John Bercow issued his own congratulations to Jack Lopresti (Filton and Bradley Stoke) and Andrea Jenkyns (Morley and Outwood), just before calling Mr Lopresti to speak during the Commons session.

Mr Bercow said : "Order, I wish the honourable member for Filton and Bradley Stoke and his honourable friend, the member for Morley and Outwood , all the best for their wedding on Friday of this week, which I look forward to attending."

Mr Lopresti responded: "Thank you very much, Mr Speaker, and I look forward to seeing you there."

Mrs May said: "Mr Speaker, may I join you in congratulating my honourable friend and my honourable friend the member for Morley and Outwood on their forthcoming wedding, which unfortunately, because of my travels, I will not be able to attend but I wish them all the very best."

Asking a question on defence, Mr Lopresti claimed Labour would place "hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk up and down the country".

Mrs May said the Government was committed to its Nato pledge to spend at least 2% of GDP on defence every year.

Ms Jenkyns ousted former shadow chancellor Ed Balls from his seat in the May 2015 general election.

