New dig at site of Sheffield Castle as part of city regeneration plans

A new dig on the site of one of the biggest castles ever built in Britain should restore its reputation as one of the country's most important medieval strongholds, archaeologists have said.

A team planning excavations of Sheffield Castle say new research into the "forgotten history" of the site has shown that it was created along with a planned town, which became the current city of Sheffield.

Archaeologists say the castle - where Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned for more than a decade - would have towered over the South Yorkshire city today if it had not been completely demolished during the Civil War in 1646.

The only surviving remnants of the huge medieval structure suffered the indignity of being covered-over in the 1960s by the notoriously drab Castle Markets development - and the only visible remains were locked in concrete basements.

But there has been renewed interest in the ancient site in recent years as the whole of the Castlegate area of Sheffield has undergone redevelopment, including the demolition of the markets.

Earlier this year, Sheffield City Council announced a new dig on the site would form part of the regeneration plan.

Now a team led by Sheffield University archaeologists has uncovered forgotten finds from unpublished excavations in the 1920s and 1950s, which were locked in a vault in the city's museum.

The research team say they have determined that the creation of the castle, in the late 11th or early 12th century, was accompanied by the development of a planned town, whose streets still form the core of Sheffield city centre.

Professor John Moreland, from the University of Sheffield's Department of Archaeology, said: "Sheffield is known for steel production and its rich industrial heritage, but its roots lie in the middle ages.

"If it wasn't for its demolition following the Civil War, Sheffield's skyline might still be dominated by its castle.

"When people think about castles from medieval England they tend to think of Lincoln or Pontefract. We hope that our work, and the new excavations due to commence in the Spring of 2018, will make them think of Sheffield instead."

The university said that the earliest finds from the 20th-century excavations date from the 11th or 12th centuries and some artefacts provide glimpses into the lives of the people of Sheffield.

Waste leather and old shoes apparently dumped by a cobbler into the castle's moat survived to provide unique insights into Sheffield fashions in footwear from the 15th to the 17th century, the team said.

Up to now, the castle is best known for being Mary Queen of Scots' prison, from 1570 and 1584.

The castle was a Royalist stronghold during the English Civil War until it fell to Parliamentary forces on August 11, 1644. Its strength and importance were such that parliament felt the need to eliminate the threat it posed.

The new study has been funded by a legacy donation from former Sheffield Archaeology student Pamela Staunton,

The team said it is working closely with Sheffield City Council and the Friends of Sheffield Castle as part of the area's regeneration, which also includes plans to open up the culverted River Sheaf - the river that gave the city its name.

Sheffield University architecture students have submitted designs to the council for the construction of a temporary "Great Pier" - to attract visitors to the area and to provide a viewing platform over the new excavations.

The university said it is also working in partnership with creative agency Human Studio to develop a virtual reality experience of Sheffield Castle.

