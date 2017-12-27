Mobility scooter rider aged 89 robbed of cash on Christmas Day

An 89-year-old man using a mobility scooter was robbed by youths on Christmas Day, police have said.

The pensioner had just taken cash out of a machine near the Sainbury's store on Greenwood Avenue in Hull, Humberside Police said.

A force spokesman said: " We are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was robbed outside a Hull supermarket on Christmas Day.

"The 89-year-old man had taken a number of notes out of a cash machine outside Sainsbury's on Greenwood Avenue around 9.30am when he was approached by two male youths on bikes.

"They grabbed the money from him before riding off along 26th Avenue. The man, who was on a mobility scooter, wasn't hurt during the incident."

The spokesman said the youths were white and in their late teens. One wore dark blue clothing and rode a distinctive lime green mountain bike.

The other wore a khaki green coat and blue jogging bottoms and rode a silver mountain bike.

He said: " If you know who the youths are, saw what happened, or have any information please call 101 quoting log 127 of 25/12/17."

