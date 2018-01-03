Man released without charge in bomb plot probe

A third man has been released without charge after being arrested over an alleged terror attack plot which has seen two others charged.

The 21-year-old, from the Fir Vale, Sheffield, was one of five men held by police as part of an investigation by the Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) unit.

He was arrested on December 29 and released on Tuesday.

A West Yorkshire police spokesman said: "We would like to reassure the public that public safety remains our priority at all times.

"Extensive inquiries have satisfied the investigation that there are no grounds to charge him with any offences.

"As part of this investigation, two men have been charged with terrorism offences."

Four other men were arrested in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire on December 19.

Two, aged 36 and 41 from Sheffield, were released without charge.

Chesterfield fish-and-chip shop owner Andy Star, 31, and Farhad Salah, 22, from Sheffield - have been charged with one count of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

The men, both Kurdish Iraqis, are due to appear at the Old Bailey in London on January 19.

