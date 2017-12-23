Man arrested over fatal stabbing of woman in Aldi

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death in a supermarket.

The 44-year-old local man was held following the attack on a 30-year-old woman in the Aldi in Skipton, North Yorkshire, at around 3.27pm on Thursday.

Shoppers and staff members bravely detained the suspect before police arrived.

A woman who was in the store and asked to remain anonymous said she had "never been so scared in my life".

The witness said she heard "loads of screams" then saw the woman lying on the floor and the man pinned down as "everyone screamed and ran up and down" the supermarket.

She said: "I just saw the aftermath, I was so scared I ran off. All the staff were racing about not knowing what to do."

Police vans arrived on scene within minutes, she added.

Paramedics were also alerted to the store on Keighley Road but the woman died despite their efforts to save her.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident was not terror-related or believed to be a hate crime.

The man was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but the force has now launched a murder inquiry.

The force said the victim's family has been told and they are being supported by officers.

A spokesman said: "We are not in a position to identify the victim at this stage, and we urge people respect her family's privacy and to avoid speculation and rumour on social media."

Officers will remain overnight at the supermarket.

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call 101.

People affected by the traumatic scene can seek support from the force's Major Incident Response Team by calling 07974745194.

