Hull's year as City of Culture was rip-roaring success, says Arts Council chief

Hull's year as UK City of Culture has been described as an "unmitigated rip-roaring, awe-inspiring, life-enhancing success" by Arts Council England as organisers and civic leaders vow to build on its legacy in 2018.

The UK's second-ever City of Culture tenure has been widely praised, especially for how it has included so many local people, and is estimated to have provided an economic boost for Hull set to exceed the bid's forecast of £60m.

Arts Council England chief executive Darren Henley said: "Hull's year in the spotlight has been an unmitigated rip-roaring, awe-inspiring, life-enhancing success. Thanks to the power of sustained strategic investment in art and culture, the next chapter in Hull's rich story is now filled with optimism, creativity, excitement and economic growth."

Hull City Council leader Stephen Brady said: "We've had an unforgettable year and everyone has worked together for the same goal.

"The confidence is the city is at an all-time high and we will build on this over the coming years. 2017 was a catalyst for change and our ambitious plans will carry on with Hull Venue opening in June 2018 and plans for the Yorkshire Cruise Terminal are progressing very well.

"This is the city's renaissance and we will continue to capitalise upon it."

More detailed findings on economic impact of Hull 2017 will be released as part a conference at the University of Hull in March.

The year-long programme began with Made in Hull - which bathed many of the city's best known buildings in light installations and drew more than 342,000 people over seven days. And the year culminated with the UK's best-known arts award - the Turner Prize - being awarded in the city, with the prize exhibition hosted in Hull's fully refurbished Ferens Art Gallery.

Organisers have been most proud of the statistic showing that a t least nine in 10 residents have experienced something of the more than 2,000 events at more than 250 venues.

They have now announced a full arts programme for the first three months of 2018 - including a return in February of the the Back to Ours Festival, which has seen hundreds of people enjoying theatre, music, performance, circus and more at venues ranging from community centres to schools right on the doorstop.

Director of Hull 2017 Martin Green said: "We've always said that Hull's journey as UK City of Culture does not end on 31 December.

"Whilst there has been immense effort put into making this year a truly memorable one, our aim has always been to see these types of events and conversations continue well beyond 2017.

"The positive response during the last 12 months has underlined Hull's reputation as a great city of culture and creativity and shown the appetite for first class arts, whether produced locally or from visiting artists and companies. The people, places and spaces are ready for more and that's what they're going to get. Here's to 2018."

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.