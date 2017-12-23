Dog owner filmed terrorising Border Collie banned from keeping pets for life

A dog owner who was filmed terrorising his Border Collie has been banned from keeping pets for life.

Grim footage showed Andrew Ripley with his hands around the dog's neck, face and muzzle and he twisted her skin and shook her, causing her distress and making her whimper.

The film, shot through an upstairs window, showed the poor dog, named Bex, trying to lick Ripley in what seemed to be an appeal to him to stop hurting her.

The RSPCA said Ripley, 56, of Gallows Hill Drive, Ripon, North Yorkshire, appeared before Harrogate Magistrates' Court.

They said he was banned from keeping pets for life, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £450 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

RSPCA inspector Carol Neale said afterwards: "This poor dog was absolutely terrorised by Ripley.

"It's clear to anyone that she is extremely frightened during the incident captured in the footage on 29 May.

"She even tries to lick Ripley's face in what seems to be an appeal for him to stop hurting her. It's very upsetting to watch."

Staff have since worked with Bex to help her overcome the trauma and she has now been rehomed.

The inspector said: "She's got a new name - Jess - and has been given the best Christmas present ever, a wonderful new start."

