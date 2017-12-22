Dentistry student jailed for 10 years over terror offences

A dentistry student has been jailed for 10 years for preparing for acts of terrorism by a judge who said he been radicalised by his elder brother - an Islamic State suicide bomber.

Judge Paul Watson QC said Mohammed Awan, 24, had developed "romanticised notions of Jihadi struggle involving violence and destruction" after his elder brother - Rizwan Awan - travelled with his wife Sophie to join Islamic State in 2015 and then blew himself up in 2016.

There are conflicting reports over how many people Rizwan Awan killed in his attack in Iraq.

Awan, from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court last week of preparing for terrorist acts and possessing material likely to be useful to a terrorist.

A jury heard how he had ordered 500 ball bearings which had been "specifically identified as suitable for use as shrapnel in the bomb-making process" in one of the many extremist videos he had downloaded.

Judge Watson sentenced him to 10 years in prison with a three years extended licence.

He said: "I am completely satisfied that you had intentionally adopted an outwardly innocent and respectable persona with the clear intention that, at some future point, you would be able to perpetrate a terrorist act without being detected."

He said: "You are, in my view, someone who is, even now, in the grip of idealist extremism."

And the judge added: "You were to a very large extent radicalised by the actions of your elder brother and the communications which you had received from him after he left in May 2015."

Judge Watson said that material on Awan's computer showed that he had been "fantasising about taking part in fighting on behalf of the caliphate and that you were intent on engaging in activity on behalf of IS, whether here or abroad.

"You had retained documents from your brother which celebrated brutal and depraved acts of terror such as beheadings, burning of people alive and the Charlie Hebdo murders in Paris in 2015.

"You seems to have rejoiced in the ritual executions and the mutilation of other human beings perpetrated by Isis (another term for IS) in the name of Islamic extremism."

The judge said: "Your preparations were advanced beyond infancy.

"Even though it is probably true that you did not even know yourself, by the time of your arrest, what you were going to do, it is clear that you had formulated the intention to do something.

"You were no Walter Mitty fantasist."

The judge was told that Awan had wanted to be a dentist since he was 12 years old, and his family was proud of his university achievements.

Judge Watson said: "Your romanticised notions of Jihadi struggle involving violence and destruction are far removed from the Islamic faith as it is practised by the overwhelming majority of peace-loving and moderate Muslims in this country."

Imran Khan, defending, said Awan's family was "devastated" by the double shock of having one son die as a suicide bomber and another jailed for terror offences.

He said: "His family want to make it known that, despite the guilty verdicts, they condemned all forms of terrorism."

Mr Khan said his client's allegiance was to Britain and members of his family had served in the British Army.

He said: "There's no doubt that he was groomed by his older brother. He was vulnerable to that."

Awan's father appeared to be weeping in the public gallery as his son's actions were outlined by the judge.

Awan issued a statement saying he will appeal against his conviction and sentence.

He said: " I cannot go behind the jury's decision and do not know why they convicted me.

"I suspect that given the present climate, Muslims such as myself, facing charges of terrorism will find it difficult to be tried by people who are not influenced by what is being said about Muslims in particular and Islam in general.

"I confirm that I abhor and condemn all forms of terrorism."

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.