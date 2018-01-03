Brexit nickname for MPs' baby born on day Article 50 was triggered

Two Tory MPs jokingly nicknamed their baby son "Brexit Clifford" because he was born on the day Article 50 was triggered.

Brexiteers Andrea Jenkyns and Jack Lopresti, who wed at the Palace of Westminster a few days before Christmas, had a son in March last year.

They named him Clifford, after Ms Jenkyns' father, but because of the timing of his birth he became known as "Brexit Clifford".

Ms Jenkyns said: "I am absolutely delighted, to have married Jack here today and have been lucky enough to have our son, Clifford, as the ring bearer.

"I would like to thank my mother, Val, for walking me down the aisle today.

"My father, Clifford, whom my son is named after, died six years ago and my thoughts and prayers were with him today."

A press release on Ms Jenkyns' website about the wedding added: "Baby Clifford was nicknamed 'Brexit Clifford' when he was born on the day Article 50 was triggered in Parliament."

Ms Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood, ousted former shadow chancellor Ed Balls from his seat in the May 2015 general election.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2018, All Rights Reserved.