Newly formed Aztec Construction signs up to Pennine Five in Sheffield
Set up by Russell Sumner earlier this year, the team of construction professionals at Aztec have over 30 years of sector expertise behind them – allowing them to support significant property projects from inception through to the construction delivery.
With one office already in London, the firm’s new 4,000+ sq ft space at Pennine Five will be home to around 30 construction professionals and support their construction projects in the North. This includes delivering True Sheffield, the major 27-storey student-residential tower bounded by Hollis Croft and Broad Lane – just a stone’s throw from Pennine Five.
Aztec Construction will take the ground floor of Pennine Five’s eight-storey block off Tenter Street, directly underneath Spaces – the recently opened stylish coworking hub from IWG Group.
Jeremy Hughes, director at RBH Properties, said:
“We are delighted to welcome Aztec Construction to Pennine Five. They are an extremely exciting and quickly growing contractor. The fact they are basing themselves in the same district as one of their flagship construction contracts shows a real confidence in the evolution and future of this area of town.”
Since taking ownership of the five office blocks that made up the former HSBC headquarters in 2019, RBH Properties has been injecting a new lease of life into Pennine Five
The ongoing work includes creating a £1.5 million outdoor central plaza designed to offer people a place to relax, socialise and collaborate. Officially opening early next year, the plaza will incorporate event space and art installations to help widen the appeal to the public and neighbouring businesses.
Refurbishing the whole Pennine Five complex, rather than demolishing the buildings and starting again, has saved over 170,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. This bold approach to renewal saw the site crowned best ‘Sustainable Development’ at this year’s South Yorkshire Property Dinner Awards.
Russell Sumner, managing director at Aztec Construction, said:
“We’re very excited to be moving into the Pennine Five development and plan to be in by November. It is perfectly located for our projects and allows us to continue building our presence in the city and the wider region.
“We understand the importance of refurbishing the existing built environment. Sustainable and commercially viable regeneration cannot be delivered through new builds alone, and we were really keen to be part of Pennine Five’s ‘renewal’ story.”
Tim Bottrill, founder and owner of commercial property agency, colloco, added:
“Letting of Pennine Five is progressing well and interest in the remaining spaces is strong. The campus appeals to climate-conscious businesses and is a prime example of transforming an ageing space into a modern, high-quality environment. With flexible tenancy opportunities, communal outdoor space, plenty of natural light, EV parking and cycle storage, it's a win-win for both occupiers and the environment.”