Newcastle United loan star Achraf Lazaar on the comeback trail for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday defender Achraf Lazaar is edging closer to a first-team return.

The Morocco international has not featured since sustaining a hamstring injury in the Owls' home win over Brentford on February 26.

But the talented left-back, on loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season, is back in light training.

Steve Bruce, the Owls manager, told The Star: "Ach is back running on the grass so he is progressing.

"He is out of the gym and running now. He is back doing straight line stuff. We hope he is around the corner."

There was also positive news on Tottenham Hotspur's loanee Josh Onomah. The centre midfielder suffered a dislocated shoulder in training a fortnight ago.

"I would still think he is at least a couple of weeks from returning but it is bit better news than him being out for the season," said Bruce. "At least there is not a fracture in the elbow.

"It is a good sign for us."

With forwards Fernando Forestieri, Lucas Joao and Gary Hooper set to be included in the matchday squad for the trip to Stoke City this weekend having recovered from their injury problems, Bruce is pleased to have more attacking options at his disposal.

"I have always said you are only as good as your strikers and we have got some very good strikers here and you can see just by the naked eye with Hooper and Forestieri why they were so sought after two to three years ago," said Bruce.

"They both have to get back to that level and they have both had their injury problems and therein lies the problem with the club over the last 18 months to two years. The big players, and those two in particular, have not really been available and they are difficult to replace."