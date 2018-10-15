New Zealand wine named after a Doncaster suburb

A holidaymaker out in New Zealand was surprised to stumble across a wine named after a north Doncaster town.

Doncastrian Peter Christian spotted the bottle of Askerne wine for sale, and was keen to discover the vineyard’s history.

He learned that Kathryn Loughlin, the owner of the vineyard in New Zealand, was born in Askern and named the wine after the town’s Spa.

“I bought a bottle back and took a photo of it by Askern lake,” said Mr Christian. “It’s a great wine – I wish the shops here sold it!”

The wine’s website explains that Askerne is named after an old Yorkshire Spa town, which was the birthplace of Kathryn Loughlin.

The Askerne Estate winery and vineyard site, on the Hawke's Bay coast, was acquired in 1993 by John and Kathryn Loughlin, both wine lovers who moved from Wellington to Hawke’s Bay after working in finance and property respectively.

Initially planting 11 hectares of white varieties, they expanded further with nine hectares of reds in 2000.

The Askerne label has been reviewed as improving in quality over recent years.

Kathryn is responsible for the overall management of the business.

Find out more at https://askernewines.co.nz/the-name-askerne/