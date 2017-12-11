New York explosion: Blast reported at New York City's Port Authority bus terminal

Have your say

New York Police Department has confirmed it is reporting to an explosion in Manhattan.

The NYPD has confirmed on Twitter it is responding to reports of an explosion of 'unknown origin' at 42nd and 8th Ave in Manhattan.

The A,C and E line are being evacuated.

The New York Post is reporting that several people have been injured after a device partially exploded inside a tunnel.

They have reported that a possible pipe bomb was detonated in a passageway below the terminal.

One person is in custody and there is at least one injury, according to the news organisation.

Reuters are reporting that police in New York City have arrested one person following the incident.

New York City Fire Department has now confirmed one person at the scene of the explosion had a "non-life-threatening injury"