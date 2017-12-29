New Year's Honours: Sheffield foster mum of 48 years awarded MBE

Have your say

A Sheffield foster mum who has dedicated the past 48 years to caring for children has been awarded an MBE.

Anne Shaw, who fosters with Sheffield Council, has been given the honour for services to children and families.

She has looked after more than 60 children and young people during her fostering career.

Anne said: “From a very young age I knew I wanted to help children who didn’t grow up in loving supportive families.

“Soon after I got married, I made friends with a couple who fostered and I realised that was how I could try to make a difference.

“I started fostering after I had my first son and twin girls – they were four and three, so I had my hands full.

“Life has been busy ever since and I only took a short break when I had my fourth birth child.”