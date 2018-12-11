New Year's Eve 2018 in Sheffield - These are the best events and nights out

So , in order to save you scrambling around making last-minute plans, here are the best events Sheffield has on offer.

1. New Year's Eve at Pitcher and Piano Join P&P for a New Year's Eve you won't forget including free entry, 15 bottle of Prosecco until 10pm, DJ from 7pm and saxophonist from 10pm. Open til 2am. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. New Year's Eve at West Street Live Celebrate at the ultimate party venue. Live music from DB5 & Paisley Road. Free entry all night and open until 4am. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Cuban New Year's Eve at Rev de Cuba It's nearly time to dance into 2019 in true Cuban Style at Revolucion de Cuba! Expect incredible live entertainment and the biggest Fiesta Party in Sheffield!! jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Black & Gold NYE Party at Kettle Black International DJ JustMayB will be headlining the night from 8pm. A live Saxophonist and Percussionist will be playing throughout the night until 2am. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more