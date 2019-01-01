New Year’s Day murderer still walking the streets seven years after nightclub stabbing in Sheffield

A killer who stabbed a man to death in a Sheffield nightclub is still walking the streets seven years to the day after the knife attack.

Joshua Green, aged 27, was killed in an attack at the Stars and Mayfair Party Suites on Queens Road in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2012.

Joshua Green

He was at an organised New Year party at the venue when violence flared on the dance floor.

The dad-of-two, from Manor Park, was stabbed once in his neck and twice in his back and despite the efforts of friends, relatives, fellow party-goers and staff to revive him, he could not be saved.

Joshua had been at the venue for less than an hour when he was involved in confrontation during which another man and a woman were also stabbed but survived.

In another disturbance just moments before the stabbing, a man was knocked unconscious at the party and further brawls broke out when police officers arrived.

A knife arch had been installed at the main entrance to the venue to help security staff screen revellers but weapons still managed to get inside.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, detectives spoke of their ‘frustration and disappointment’ that a number of those at the New Year party had failed to come forward.

And at an inquest into the death, Detective Inspector Steve Handley said: “There were people reluctant to speak to the police because of how they live their lives – there was an element of criminality in the club.

“People who did want to were reluctant because of fear and concern because of some of the elements within the club.

“Certainly there was a mist of fear of intimidation.”

During the inquest it was revealed that in the chaos afterwards as party-goers fled, they trampled through the crime scene - spreading Joshua's blood throughout the venue, making it difficult for forenensic evidence to be recovered.

Experts spent days at the party venue carrying out a painstaking search of the venue looking for clues to help them crack the case.

They also trawled through CCTV footage from cameras in and around the venue.

But, recording a verdict of ‘unlawful killing’ after the inquest, Sheffield coroner Chris Dorries said: “This is not the sort of matter police ever give up on.

"The people involved know they have done it and will have to wait and eventually face a knock on their door.”

Six months after the murder, Joshua’s girlfriend, Aisha McNellie, described the killing as ‘heart-wrenching and horrific’.

She said Joshua’s loved ones were ‘in torment’ knowing his killer was still at large.

Joshua’s mum said he was a 'wonderful dad' who 'loved his children dearly'.

In an anniversary statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Joshua Green’s murder remains undetected and as such the investigation remains open.

“Investigating officers are confident that there are witnesses that were never identified and individuals that did not come forward with information.

“We’d urge those people to do so to provide some answers for Joshua’s family.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.