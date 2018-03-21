New woodland planted to improve Sheffield park

A group who have been working to improve communities for 20 years are planting a new woodland.

Green Estate social enterprise group are working in partnership with Sheffield City Council’s Community Forestry to create a new woodland in Manor Fields Park.

Over 2,000 new trees will be planted this month in the park, which can be found just off City Road, with a diverse mix of native species.

The aim is to enhance and improve the structure and interest of the space for park users, the local community and wildlife long into the future.

The majority of the new trees have been provided by the SCC’s Community Forestry programme, with the woodland design created by the Landscape team at Green Estate.

To help create the woodland, pupils from Heritage Park School, community volunteers and members of local woodland education group Sheffield Woodland Connections took part in a tree planting event last week.

Elspeth Yates, member of the Green Estate, thanked everyone who had joined them and helped to plant the trees.

She said: “Despite the poor weather we had 17 volunteers join the team from Green Estate to help plant trees.

“During the community planting day we were able to get 400 trees in the ground. This event was the culmination of two weeks work, in which we planted around 2500 trees in Manor Fields Park.’

Members of the Green Estate have been working together since 1998 to improve the area for the local community through landscape and heritage.

To find out more, please go online and visit the official website at www.greenestatelandscape.co.uk.