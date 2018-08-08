New Woodhouse flats could 'damage pubs viability'

Plans are set to be considered to demolish a former martial arts academy and replace it with a block of flats.

Developers hope to build the four-storey block on the site of the Sheffield Dragons College Of Martial Arts, in Market Place, Woodhouse.

The complex would include 27 apartments - three studios, three two and 21 one bedroom flats.

There would also be shop units, car parking and cycle storage.

Councillor Mick Rooney has objected to the plans, stating that “the scale of the building is out of keeping with the rest of Market Square”.

He has also argued that the new flats “will intrude on the existing flats in Market Square and the new residents will add pressure on the pressed dentist, doctors and school catchment,” a planning report states.

“He also considers that inadequate parking is being provided and that there is already an over-supply of shops in the locality.”

More than 120 residents have also signed a petition opposing the build, arguing that it would be out of scale with surrounding buildings, put pressure on local services, that visitors to the flats would take up parking spaces needed for shoppers, and that the new shops would take business from other retailers, and add to anti-social behaviour in the area.

Meanwhile, Woodhouse and District Community Forum is opposing the development, raising issues over parking and concerns that the new retail units would not be filled.

They also claim that the build would be out of character with the shopping area and its listed buildings.

Four local residents have also objected, raising similar concerns.

The report states: “The licensee and owner of the Stag public house has advised that the patio area adjoining the Market Square has proved popular during warm weather and the main draws for the pub are live music and the juke box,

“They have also pointed out that deliveries need to take place before 9am due to local traffic and parking issues.

“They consider that experience has shown that residential buildings in close proximity to pubs inevitably results in complaints to Environmental Health and any increased restrictions on the pub would affect its viability.”

The application is recommended for approval when it is considered at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee at the Town Hall on Tuesday, August 14.