New witness appeal over death of 17-year-old cyclist in South Yorkshire

Have your say

Police in South Yorkshire have appealed again for witnesses to come forward following the death of a 17-year-old cyclist.

The teenager was riding his bike in Barnsley when he was involved in a collision with a dark-coloured Dacia Compass on Saturday, December 23.

He died in hospital the following day, on Christmas Eve.

The crash happened at around 8.20pm that Saturday, on Shaw Lane, in Carlton, near the railway bridge.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have driven past the boy or the car before the collision.

The boy was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms, a blue hooded top and a hat and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1054 of December 23, 2017.