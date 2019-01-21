New weather warning issued for Sheffield as more wintry weather on the way

The Met Office has this morning issued another weather warning for Sheffield.

he Yellow Warning for ice comes itno effect at midnight and will be in place until noon tomorrow.

Forecasters are also warning that snow could fall over the city tonight, leading to some small accumulations.

Parts of Sheffield saw a covering of snow on Friday evening, leading to problems on the roads and cancellations to bus services.

The latest weather warning states: “A band of rain will clear Northern Ireland on Monday evening with surface temperatures falling away behind this and icy stretches likely to form on some untreated surfaces.

“Wintry showers will push into the country from the northwest overnight, with a few centimetres possible across northern and western counties, especially over higher ground.”