New walking aid recycling scheme launches at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals

A new walking aid return and reuse recycling scheme has been launched by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The scheme, which has been led by a Trust-wide project team led by therapists in partnership with community equipment provider Medequip, will benefit both patients and the environment whilst also saving the NHS thousands of pounds.

Patients, relatives and carers will be able to return any unused or no longer needed walking aids, such as metal walking sticks, frames, rollators and crutches, to designated collection carts at the following locations from today (Wednesday 11 December).

Posters highlighting the initiative will be on display in areas of high footfall within the hospital buildings

The Royal Hallamshire Hospital

Outside Outpatients Entrance, A Road, What3Words: ///supply.rank.dining

The Northern General Hospital

Outside Therapy Outpatients Services, What3Words: ///sailor.skip.grain

Between Chesterman and Clocktower Buildings, What3Words: ///daring.tone.doll

The new walking aid recycling bins are conveniently located at both the Northern General and Royal Hallamshire Hospital sites (bin between Chesterman and Clocktower Buildings shown)

Returned items will be checked and thoroughly cleaned so they can be given to another patient where appropriate. All walking aids can be returned, regardless of condition as defective items can also be recycled as scrap metal, helping the environment and improving patient safety by taking defective items out of circulation.

Any new walking aids that are handed out by the therapy services team will now have a sticker on them informing the patient of where it can be dropped off once it is not of use.

Rachel Smith, Head of Physiotherapy at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“We're delighted to be launching this scheme in support of a greener future for both the NHS and the wider community. Reusing walking aid equipment will help people in need of mobility support whilst also saving space and clutter in people’s homes. It will also help us to become more sustainable as a therapy team and by reusing equipment we can put money we have saved into other areas of care.”

Therapists Tom Ruttley-Dornan, Tom Beardsworth, Louise Olverson stand in front of one of the new walking aid recycling bins at the Northern General Hospital

Heather Rylance, Team Leader, Acute Therapy Services, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“For many patients, the first step in their rehabilitation is to regain their mobility. Walking frames are used to help patients with balance and to increase their confidence when walking. Therapists can start treatments a lot sooner if they have easy access to walking aids and are able to issue these for discharge to help patients continue their rehabilitation at home. However, unused walking frames can become trip hazards raising the risk of falls. Therapists are eager to support the recycling of walking frames and play their part in NHS sustainability and cost savings. Our advice is ‘Bring it in and put it in the amnesty bin’.”

Rachel Morris, Head of Sustainability at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“By reusing walking aids, such as walking sticks, frames, rollators and crutches, we can save 20% of carbon emissions, help patients and reduce costs. If just two out of every five walking aids were returned, the average hospital could save up to £46K per year. The walking aid return and reuse initiative is one of the ways we are looking to reduce our carbon footprint, so it’s great news that this scheme is now available to patients and the wider community.”

Other recent initiatives introduced by the Trust in support of the NHS’ net-zero emissions ambition include the introduction of electric charging points at the Northern General and Royal Hallamshire hospital sites and installation of solar panels across the Trust.

A switch to a new waste management supplier has also seen more hospital waste recycled as opposed to being sent to landfill.

People returning items in a car can use the nearby drop-off bays/laybys to stop and quickly drop off items.

Visit Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Walking Aid Recycling Scheme for further information.