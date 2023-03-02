New volunteering days at Wentworth Woodhouse kick off in the Forest of Bewilderment

Helping hands came from across the generations when Wentworth Woodhouse staged its first family volunteering day.

Zach Oxtoby (left) aged 10, from Parkgate, Rotherham, and Theo Wiseman, aged 10, of Sheffield, preparing to make a willow walk in the gardens at Wentworth Woodhouse

Children, grandparents, mums and dads headed to the gardens to help prepare a new, fully accessible natural play area, garden trails and features in time for Easter.

They built picnic tables and laid bark paths in the Forest of Bewilderment, a woodland created from National Coal Board replanting after open-cast mining in the 50s. Others created a willow walk from willow whips.

The Forest of Bewilderment play area, which will feature plank walks and tunnels, children’s potting sheds and wormery workshops, will lead to an educational forest trail to the Camellia House, which is currently being transformed into a tea house and events space by the Preservation Trust.

Theo (10) Ella (19), dad Darren and mum Kerry Wiseman with grandmother Lynne Bright try out one of the new picnic tables

The Trust, which took on the Grade I Listed Rotherham stately home and its regeneration in 2017, filled all 50 places within days of launching the event on social media and is planning more.

Volunteers Development Manager Alison Constantine commented: “Our first volunteering opportunity for families was a big success. People told us they really enjoyed helping out together in the outdoors and knowing they were doing something positive for Wentworth Woodhouse.

“Our gardening staff and volunteers are tasked with everything ready for Easter visitors and greatly appreciated the extra pairs of hands.”

Contact [email protected] for details of future family volunteering days.

Martyn and Carina Cook with daughter Aubree (7)

Ollie and Jaxon Collins, 3 and 5, lead the willow walk warriors