New trust takes reins at Doncaster primary school following shock withdrawal of sponsor

A new trust in charge of a Doncaster primary school offloaded by a crisis-hit academy chain is confident it can repeat past success and improve the life chances of its pupils.

Carr Lodge Academy, in Edlington was one of 21 schools left in the lurch when their sponsor Wakefield Cities Academies Trust collapsed days into the start of the academic year last September.

Exceed Learning Partnership has been confirmed as the new sponsor at the school by the Department of Education.

The trust was formed in April last year and consists of Hill Top Academy and Edlington Victoria Academy, both in Edlington

Its boss believes its track record in school improvement will help the academy transform its fortunes.

Executive Principal of Exceed Learning Partnership, Beryce Nixon, said: “Exceed is delighted to be the named sponsor for Carr Lodge Academy.

"We are a small trust with vast experience in school improvement which will support the academy in moving forward.

"We will ensure that Carr Lodge have a smooth, supportive transition into Exceed which will not impact on the learning of the pupils within the academy.

“At present, leaders for all areas of the trust are supporting Carr Lodge Academy and all our staff are part of collaborative networks to share effective practice.

“We are looking forward to Carr Lodge joining Exceed Learning Partnership’s journey, to improve the life chances of all children, as we firmly believe that every child deserves the best possible start in life.”

WCAT announced just days into the new school year that it was pulling out of all its schools.

Just four out of its 21 schools were rated as 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted, and the trust said that it could not provide the quality of education its pupils deserved.

The trust and the DfE is still working to find new organisations to run some of its schools.