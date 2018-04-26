New trial date set for man accused of murdering Sheffield mum

Have your say

A new trial date has been set for a 46-year-old man accused of murdering a Sheffield mum at her home.

Jayne Lewis, also 46, was found dead at her home in Hazelbarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe on December 19 last year.

Philip French is accused of her murder, and will now stand trial for the offence on November 5 this year.

The trial, which is expected to last four days, was previously scheduled to take place in June.

French, of Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.