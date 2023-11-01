New table tennis bar opens as Barnsley town centre continues to thrive

After great success in Wakefield, table tennis bar Now Serving has opened a second venue on Shambles Street in Barnsley town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Part of the increasingly popular ‘competitive socialising’ trend, Now Serving opened last month, providing Barnsley locals with table tennis, beer pong, handcrafted cocktails and live music.

The bar is just the latest in a number of different offerings in Barnsley town centre – including new shops, cafés, restaurants, bowling, cinema, art galleries and new NHS facilities. Adding to this healthy variety of options, Now Serving aims to bridge the gap between leisure, food & drink and socialising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Birkinshaw, co-owner of Now Serving, said: “After the success of our first Now Serving in Wakefield back in 2016, we felt it was about time for us to spread our wings and give a new town a try.

Now Serving's new bar on Shambles Street, Barnsley

“Barnsley seemed like the perfect town to open a new bar in. It has something not found in many places, a civic pride that we can fully endorse and embrace.

“Coming back to Barnsley 20 years after studying here, I’ve been blown away by the variety of bars and restaurants now. The investment put into the town has been incredibly positive and the community spirit in the town hits you like nowhere else.”

Talking about the trend of competitive socialising, Nathan added: “It’s always existed, this is just today’s version. Think about poker tables in saloons, pool and darts in working men’s clubs, and dominoes has been played in the equivalent of pubs all the way back to the 13th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Activity bars bring people the perfect mix of socialising and games. All we’ve done, compared to these original examples, is add a few bits to the mix, some extra tech and some good grub!”

Now Serving's new bar on Shambles Street, Barnsley

The success of Barnsley Council’s town centre investments has acted as a catalyst for the regeneration of Barnsley’s town centre.

Attracting a balance of national and independent businesses, the whole town centre, as well as The Glass Works, has experienced a resurgence in recent years.

Gary Crompton, chief agent at retail property consultant Barker Proudlove, said: “The Glass Works is an established scheme now, having been open for two years. The town centre is settled and pushing forward in a way other towns in the North have struggled to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Barnsley, footfall is steady and back on the increase again. The Glass Works is nearly 90% occupied and with national brands that will act as anchors for years to come, Barnsley has built a diversified town centre with independent businesses too.

“The town has benefitted hugely from the investment from the Council and, with the purchase of the Alhambra shopping centre, it has a joined-up strategy that future-proofs the centre, further improving its ability to grow and remain vibrant.

“Independent shops have been able to work up from small units to bigger ones in The Glass Works and the town centre, and that will become even more commonplace now. Places like Dolly’s Desserts and the Old Ivy Shed have done this in a short period of time.”

Cllr Robin Franklin, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, added: “Barnsley is carving out quite a reputation for its independent food and drink scene. Now Serving is a great addition to the town centre and delivers something new for those planning an afternoon or evening out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad