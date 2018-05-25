New surround sound speakers for community cinema

The Community Cinema in Crowle has acquired a new set of surround sound speakers thanks to £800 secured through the SSE windfarm.

The Community Cinema, which is run by a group of volunteers, was set up through £10,000 of funding from North Lincolnshire Council along with £3,000 from a local windfarm fund that Andrew Percy MP and local Conservatives helped to secure.

Local MP, Andrew Percy, along with ward councillors Julie Reed and John Briggs, joined members of the cinema group at the Market Hall in Crowle to welcome the arrival of the new speakers.

Following the visit, Andrew said, “I’m delighted that Crowle Community Cinema are now in possession of two excellent new surround sound speakers. This is thanks to a funding bid my office helped put together for the volunteer group that runs it.

“This is another success as we support local groups in raising funds”