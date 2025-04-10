New street art in Sheffield showcases city as a canvas of creativity

Sheffield has long been a canvas for creativity. From the post-industrial echoes of Kelham Island to the student hub of Ecclesall Road, the city’s buildings wear their stories in spray paint and brush strokes.

Now, a brand-new mural by celebrated local artist Jo Peel is turning heads on Glossop Road - and marking a milestone for a homegrown business.

Commissioned to celebrate MEPS International’s 45th anniversary, Peel’s striking four-metre-high piece covers the side of the company’s office building.

It brings colour, character and a nod to Sheffield’s industrial past to the bustling part of the city. As the second phase of a two-part project, it is the latest addition to Sheffield’s ever-growing street art scene.

Jo Peel reflects on the process of creating her new mural: “This was one of the more challenging projects from an access point of view - it’s one of the reasons I keep my scissor lift licence up to date.”

With Jo Peel’s new addition for MEPS, it’s clear that even the corporate world is embracing the power of public art to tell stories and brighten everyday life.

As MEPS director Jayne Craven puts it: “It feels good to showcase the work of a local artist in such a prominent location. We’ve had lovely feedback from the community - hopefully, they’ll agree that the new addition brightens up the area even more.”

Here’s our pick of the top nine street art murals in Sheffield, including MEPS’s new showstopper.

. MEPS International Street Art Glossop Road Evocative of the city’s rich industrial heritage. | Megan Arnold Photo Sales

1 . Fat Cat; 23 Alma Street, Kelham Island, S3 8SA The Fat Cat – painted by Matt Cockayne, located on Alma Street, in Kelham Island. This takes second place for it's comedic value. | CAMRA Photo: CAMRA Photo Sales

2 . Reverie Reverie, painted by Peachzz, located on Carver Street, Sheffield. This is one of the most intricate pieces of street art in Sheffield, earning a space in the top 3. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Steelworker mural This brick homage to the city's steel-making heritage is one of Sheffield's most famous pieces of street art. The work by artist Paul Waplington, on the side of a building at the corner of Castle Street and Snig Hill, in the city centre, is made up of 30,000 bricks of 18 different types and five types of mortar. The mural was created in 1986 by adding an extra layer of bricks to the 19th century building. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales