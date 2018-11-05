New STAMINA study launches

A unique study involving Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, Sheffield Hallam University and not-for-profit healthcare provider Nuffield Health, will seek to evaluate the effect of a supported exercise programme on the quality of life, and side effects experienced by men who have undergone medical or surgical castration in their treatment for prostate cancer.

Funded by a £2.5m award from the National Institute for Health Research, the STAMINA trial will be testing whether a longer-term supported exercise programme – embedded in NHS cancer care and delivered via partners in the community – can counter the problems caused by androgen deprivation therapy.