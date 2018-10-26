New sponsorship announced for Shop Sheffield awards

The Moor is pleased to become a sponsor for the Shop Sheffield Awards and support independent shops. Investors Aberdeen Standard Investments have transformed The Moor back to a thriving shopping street that is looking at having attracted well over 12 million people this year, and as the final phase of

the development is under way, this number is bound to rise. This will include H&M and Lane 7 which is bowling and karaoke. Plus The Moor can also look forward to a two storey Next store in Spring next year.

The regular Moor events that are free are also a great draw to visitors.

The Moor street includes The Moor Market that has numerous independent traders, plus there is Atkinsons, an independent store that has been family run for generations, and there are some independent restaurants, cafes and bars on and near Cumberland Street, including Brew & Bean.

The nominations for the Shop Sheffield awards are now closed, and I want to thank each of you for sending in your nominations.

I’ve had hundreds of e-mails and tweets from people who are keen to shout about the businesses and the brands they love, and it’s been lovely to see a lots of different names coming through.

It’s wonderful to know so many of you are passionate about supporting our fantastic local makers and traders.

I now have the difficult job, alongside Star editor Nancy Fielder, of choosing a short list for each category.

Next week on these pages I will reveal the three shops who have made it in to the shortlist in each category, and also begin to profile those who made it on to the shortlist.