New sponsors confirmed for South Yorkshire schools left in lurch by trust's collapse

New sponsors have been approved to run schools in South Yorkshire which were left in the lurch when the trust running them collapsed.

Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT) ran 21 schools, including nine in Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham, but announced just days into the start of the school year last September that it was pulling out of all its schools.

New sponsors quickly stepped forward to fill the void, with the Government announcing its preferred options the following month.

It has now confirmed the new trusts in place for 11 of the academies, including one in Sheffield, five in Doncaster and a seventh in Rotherham.

A Department for Education spokesman said: "We are pleased to confirm new trusts for 11 academies in the Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT) that have the expertise and capacity to improve education standards for these schools. Our priority has always been to work quickly to provide certainty for pupils and teachers, and these decisions reflect the views of parents and staff.

"We will be working to minimise disruption for pupils and ensure a smooth transfer to the new trusts, supported by the regional schools commissioner. New trusts for the remaining 10 schools will be confirmed shortly."

The confirmed sponsors are:

Barkerend Academy (Bradford): Tauheedul Education Trust

Brookfield Academy (Rotherham): Aston Community Education Trust

Carr Lodge Academy (Doncaster): Exceed Learning Partnership

Goole Academy (East Riding of Yorkshire): Delta Academies Trust

High Crags Academy (Bradford): Tauheedul Education Trust

Montagu Academy (Doncaster): Delta Academies Trust

Morley Place Academy (Doncaster): Delta Academies Trust

Thornbury Academy (Bradford): Tauheedul Education Trust

Waverley Academy (Doncaster): Astrea Academy Trust

Willow Academy (Doncaster): Inspiring Futures Academy Trust

Yewlands Academy (Sheffield): Brigantia Learning Trust

The Department for Education said new trusts have been found to take over the remaining 10 schools, but the arrangements have yet to be finalised.

The schools will technically remain part of WCAT until they are transferred to their new trusts, with the Government working to ensure this happens within the current academic year.