New South Yorkshire deputy lieutenants appointed

Eight individuals have been named as the new Deputy Lieutenants of The County of South Yorkshire.

The figures chosen have all been selected for their contributions to education, engineering, communities, military and healthcare.

Re Launch of On Board at Little London Road'Jan Hulley, Jane Fryer, Jack Waller, Tom Peters Andy Powell and Amy Cooper

New appointments support and deputise for Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Andrew Coombe, the Queen's representative in the county.

Andrew said: “I am delighted to have been able to select such a diverse group of people to become Deputy Lieutenants.

“In the past three years, the Lieutenancy has worked hard to extend its reach and is now involved throughout the county in an ever-expanding range of representative activities, ranging from school and community groups to local businesses and commemorations, including Remembrance Sunday and the annual Mi Amigo Service.”

Duties may include attending Royal visits to the county, representing the Lieutenancy at ceremonial events and citizenship ceremonies, and any other duties that the Lord-Lieutenant may ask to be undertaken on his behalf.

18 June 2017....... Sheffield City Region Quarterly Economic survey debate. Julia Bloomer. Picture Scott Merrylees

Julia L. Bloomer was appointed for her work as Head of Learning and Development and HR for AESSEAL plc.

She works closely with schools and colleges to help students prepare for the world of work and encourages women to enter the Engineering profession.

Julia is a member of the Rotherham Growth board helping to regenerate the town and helps others by teaching adult literacy and numeracy.

Further appointment Wan Loi (Jerry) Cheung came to Sheffield in 1975 when he was 13 years old.

Sheffield New Era Square Ground Breaking Ceremony

He worked for the British Steel Corporation as a mechanical engineer before setting up businesses in the restaurant, property and retail sectors.

Jerry is the managing director of New Era Development, is a member of the Local Governing Body for Sheffield High School and sits on the Advisory Board of Sheffield Business School at Sheffield Hallam University.

Amy Cooper DL is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Onboard Skatepark Sheffield, a project that supports vulnerable young people aged eight to 16.

She is an active volunteer and trustee of the “Sheffield Street Games Partnership” where young people can attend and celebrate sport together.

Amy is also an ambassador for the “Move More Project”, which promotes sport to young people with mental health issues.

Deputy Lieutenants Major Adrian Hunt joined the Army in 1975 in the second Royal Tank Regiment, serving in Germany, Canada, Belize, Cyprus, Poland and the UK.

He left in 1998 but has since re-enlisted as a territorial and is currently battalion operations officer with 102 Battalion Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers.

Adrian is branch secretary of SSAFA Armed Forces Charity, president of the Doncaster and District REME Association and a trustee with Yorkshire Water Community Trust.

Appointed Ian Mayer is a trained teacher and graduate in technology and has been involved in education and training since 1990.

He is Chief Executive Officer of the Manna Community CIC Company and is an innovative entrepreneur, who connects church, commercial, civic and community leadership and has founded a number of Virtual Networks and Virtual Organisations.

He is a Public Leadership Ambassador for the Evangelical Alliance and responsible for leadership events, networks and unity projects across the UK.

David Naisbitt DL is the Head Teacher of Oakwood High School in Rotherham

He started his career in London and later the North East of England and worked in finance and sales. David also worked as a football coach for Queens Park Rangers in London.

He is involved in the Inspire Trust supports the Inspiring Youth Project.

Professor Jaydip Ray is the Clinical Director in Ear, Nose and Throat and Hearing Services and Consultant ENT Surgeon at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals

He has served as expert member of South Yorkshire Research Ethics Committee for five years and is an academic advisor to the Specialist Advisory Committee of Royal College of Surgeons and Joint Committee of Higher Surgical Training.

In October 2018 he hosted the International Implantable Acoustic Devices Conference in Sheffield.

Charles Turner DL is the managing director of Edward Turner and Son Ltd, which specialises in the manufacture and sale of industrial blades and machine knives.

He was an Officer in the British Army between 1985 and 2003.

He is deputy chairman of the Sheffield Assay Office and as the Sheffield Defence Advisor he chairs the Made in Sheffield Mark Steering Committee on behalf of the Sheffield Council, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire.

Andrew Coombe added: “These people are already outstanding servants of South Yorkshire.

“In their different fields they have contributed to making life better for the rest of us and, as Deputy Lieutenants, will continue to do so.”