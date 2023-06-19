Police believe there has been a new sighting of a missing Sheffield man, who may now be seeking shelter outdoors.

James, aged 33, was reported missing on Friday, June 9, 2023 after last being seen in Wilkinson Road in the Broomhill area of the city at 4pm that day.

In a statement released this afternoon (Monday, June 19, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force believed there had been a further sighting of James on Saturday, June 17, in the Leppings Lane area of Hillsborough at around 3.05pm.

The spokesperson said James is described as being white, 5ft 10ins tall and slim, with long hair and a beard. He is believed to be wearing all dark jogging bottoms and a tie-dye style top.

Chief Inspector Martin Simcock, who is overseeing the search for James, said: “James has now been missing for over one week and we continue to appeal for information about his whereabouts. We need to locate him to ensure that he is safe and well.”

Chf Insp Simcock added: “We believe James may be seeking shelter outdoors, so he may appear dishevelled and unkempt in his appearance. The weather has been incredibly hot and dry, and we obviously saw some heavy rainfall yesterday across Sheffield, which adds to our concerns about James’ welfare.

“I’d urge anyone living in and around the Leppings Lane area to consider whether they have seen James in the last few days, or if they have CCTV/video doorbell cameras to check the footage to see if it has captured anything that may help us find him.”

Anyone who sees James, is asked to not to approach him, and to call 999 instead to report the sighting immediately.