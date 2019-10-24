New shop and car park development should bring a boost for Goldthorpe
A former primary school site in the centre of Goldthorpe is to be brought back into use with plans now approved for a new shop and a 150 space car park which it is hoped will encourage more visitors into the area.
The site, off Doncaster Road, has been vacant since the modern new primary school was constructed a short distance away.
Now councillors have approved plans which will see a new shop go up, with landscaping around the borders of the site but also a 150 space car park.
That is larger than is needed for the shop itself, but councillors hope the extra parking will encourage more customers into the centre of Goldthorpe and act as a boost for other businesses.
To make sure it provides a turnover of available parking space, a time limit will be imposed on those who use it.
The shop itself will provide 1,400 square metres of retail space, offering a significant addition to the shopping centre.
The car park will feature four charging points for electric cars, with the possibility of five more to follow.
That follows a new council policy of improving Barnsley’s network of charging points for vehicles, to help ensure the infrastructure is in place to support drivers who use those vehicles as they become more popular in the years ahead.
Coun Dave Greenhough said: “I think the opportunity for a development like this, giving employment to local people, is a win, win. The charging points are a big plus.”